advertisement

The news was not confirmed by the actress, but production warned that the Wonder Woman series is coming to an end.

There are rumors about the departure of Gal Gadot from the Extended Universe of DC (DCEU). The actress could quit Wonder Woman once the third part of the films is released.

The director of the first two episodes has announced a third and final part of the heroine’s solo film Gadot is no longer displayed in the DCEU.

advertisement

This year 2020 the second part of the saga “Wonder Woman 1984” will be released, and although the scenes of the third part are already being shot, this would be the last one for Wonder Woman and for the Israeli actress.

This rumor has caused sadness among fans who have strongly supported the amazonian film because it was the most successful of DC (in addition to the movie “Joker”).

However, Gal Gadot didn’t refer to the matter and fans hope that it can be sporadically recorded on paper in the Aquaman and Flash films that are part of The Justice League.

But there is still time for all these worries. For now, fans have to be satisfied to see Gal in the next episode of “Wonder Woman 1984”. There will be time for speculation.

Gal Gadot is a great mother and posts many things related to her family on her Instagram account, which has more than 34 million followers.

Previous articleThe famous ribbon that brought Salma Hayek luckNext articleShocking! The sad story behind the adoption of Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie

In love for technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement