A gift shop based at Sadler Gate leaves its location in the cathedral district to settle permanently in Intu Derby.

Design 44, which has had a pop-up store in the mall in the past five months, will officially open at Intu on March 6.

After a huge success for the British and Scandinavian gift shop at Christmas, owner Jade Devall said she was thrilled to be taking the plunge.

Sadler Gate is slated to close on April 4.

An article on Design 44’s Facebook account said: “Intu has been a revelation and the traffic and sales in the past five months speak for themselves, it was just an opportunity we were not going to We love it in the Intu and apparently you too.

“This means that we will close our pop-up store on February 15 to redevelop the new store that will open on March 6.

“We are delighted to have secured this unit and to develop the brand in the direction we want.

“Unfortunately, we will be closing our Sadler Gate store on April 4. Thank you very much to all of the designers / manufacturers and small businesses for their continued support.”

Jade Devall, founder of Design 44

The pop-up store opened at Intu Derby last August as part of an initiative called Hatch, which offered entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners the opportunity to create their own stores with rent, the cost of service and professional rates covered during the first six weeks and business. rates paid by intu Derby.

However, the store was so successful with visitors, the owner Ms. Devall chose to stay open during the busy Christmas period and will now make the center a permanent home for Design 44 in Derby.

Design 44 offers a carefully crafted selection of designers and manufacturers from local and independent businesses in the UK and Scandinavia, with the eclectic store that stocks everything from cards and mugs to prints and stationery.

Adam Tamsett, Managing Director of Intu Derby, said: “Design 44 has been extremely popular with our visitors and has grown stronger since it opened. We are delighted that Design 44 has chosen Intu Derby as the perfect place to showcase all of the unique products they offer.

“The Hatch initiative was a great success for the center and gave us the perfect opportunity to help support local small businesses. Other winners from Project D, who make homemade donuts, are also still open at Intu Derby. ”

Ms. Devall, who launched Design 44 in 2013, said: “The opening to Intu Derby was brilliant, we were able to offer our unique proposition to even more buyers, who really embraced the ethics behind our brand. “

The store will move from its current space to a new location, between Three and Co-op Travel on level 1.

