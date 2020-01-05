advertisement

Real Madrid are keen to sign Liverpool striker Sadio Mane as they approach the transfer window this summer.

The Daily Express writes that last summer news from “Sadio Mane” “Real” again appeared.

Sadio Mane has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season as he has been able to continue his squad since last season when he played a key role in the Reds’ win.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicole spoke about the transfer rumors linking the Senegalese player to Real Madrid as he said the decision was up to the player.

Steve Nicole said it would be difficult to stop Sadio Mane from going to Real if his head was turned around.

The former Liverpool defender spoke about the transfer of Sadio Mane and ESPN.

At the Balloon Awards last month, Sadio Mane finished as the fourth best player.

Prior to that, only Barcelona skier Lionel Messi, Reds teammate Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finished.

Sadio Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, and he was a key part of Merseyside.

