Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Sadio Mane is likely to miss the next two Liverpool games with a little sore muscles.

Senegal international, Mane, ended the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Wolves last Thursday with a thigh complaint.

The 27-year-old was absent from the FA Cup 2-2 draw against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and will miss the Premier League trip to West Ham on Wednesday.

However, Klopp only expects Mane to miss another game – a home game against his former Southampton club on Saturday – as the damage isn’t as bad as initially feared.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton,” said Klopp at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Afterwards he should be fine, then the week after should be perfect so that he can get back on track.

“He has a small muscle tear that is serious enough to rule it out, but we were also a bit lucky with the injury, so it’s not that serious.

“But if you have three games in a week, it means that he misses three games.”

Mane has started 21 of Liverpool’s 23 Premier League games this season and has played 31 times in all competitions.

