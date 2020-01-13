advertisement

Derby’s Mothercare store has closed and is now empty after all of its stock has been liquidated.

The retailer’s Wyvern Retail Park store closed for the last time Thursday last week.

Today, the store, specializing in products for parents, babies and children up to the age of eight, was empty, there were only fixtures and equipment.

A customer notice on the shop door reads: “We are now closed. You can still shop with us at www.clarks.co.uk. Or at your nearest store in Intu Derby.”

Mothercare collapsed in administration in November of last year.

The Derby store was one of the company’s 79 companies in the UK to close gradually after PricewaterhouseCoopers directors were unable to find a buyer for the bankrupt company.

A closing sale was underway when Derbyshire Live visited the store last month, with a 70% discount on selected items and all toys from the early leaning center at half price.

About 2,500 company employees lost their jobs.

The administration does not include Mothercare’s profitable overseas operations, which include more than 1,000 stores in more than 40 countries. They are all managed through franchise agreements.

There will only be 50 employees left from the UK headquarters to manage international affairs.

The customer’s opinion on the closed shop door

Did you work for Mothercare at Wyvern? If you have done this and would like to share your experience, please contact us by sending an email to ‘newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk’.

