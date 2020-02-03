advertisement

The cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was shortlisted as one of five candidates for the biggest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 award. The winner will be chosen after the third and final round of voting, which ends on February 16.

The moment titled “Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation” is an indication of the triumph of the Indian cricket team at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Tendulkar’s sixth attempt was finally successful in 2011 when India beat Sri Lanka six goals in the final. Carried on the shoulders of his teammates, Tendulkar hit the ground after the victory was sealed in his hometown of Mumbai.

Previously, Tendulkar was one of the 20 candidates for the award.

The foundation has released the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 for public voting, allowing fans to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17th in Berlin.

The Laureus World Sports Awards for the 20th anniversary honor the greatest sporting successes of 2019 and honor the greatest Laureus Sporting moment of the past 20 years. This campaign lists 20 sports stories from the past 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

