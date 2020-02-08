advertisement

Ellyse Perry is arguably one of the best female cricketers of all time and, in the name of a big cause, has challenged one of the best male cricket players of all time.

Perry posted a video prior to the Bushfire Bash and invited Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to grapple with her and her teammates during the innings break at the Bushfire Bash at Junction Oval.

“Hi Sachin, it’s great to have you here to support the Bushfire match,” said Perry.

“I know you are training one of the teams, but a few of us were sitting and talking and we thought it would be absolutely amazing if you could retire at Junction Oval during the innings break.

“We would like to have a bowl for you and obviously get a few balls across the border that you hit.

“We may have thought it would be a good way to raise a little more money for the Bushfire appeal, which you are known to do so much for.

“If you were willing at all, we would like to have you out here, and the girls are very interested in putting up some of the balls you hit.

“So let us know and thank you again for everything.”

Tendulkar was unable to participate in the game due to a shoulder injury and will train Ponting XI instead.

media_cameraEllyse Perry is arguably the best all-rounder in cricket for women.

However, it didn’t take long for the master bat to respond on social media, and Tendulkar accepted Perry’s offer, although his doctor had advised him not to play.

“Sounds good, Ellyse,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“I would like to go out and do an over (very much against my doctor’s advice about my shoulder injury).

“I hope we can generate enough money for this purpose and get out of there in the middle.”

The Bushfire Bash begins at 3:15 p.m. in Melbourne’s Junction Oval after the Australian women fought over England.

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian and Luke Hodge. Trainer: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed. Trainer: Tim Paine

Originally published as a Perry edition, they ask Tendulkar to raise funds for Bushfire Bash

