advertisement

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne the ultimate compliment on Friday, highlighting him as the player closest to him.

Labuschagne came out of nowhere and became Test Cricket’s top scorer last year with 1,104 runs, including 896 since November. He beat the great Neil Harvey (834) as the best Australian in a five test summer.

None of this would have happened if Labuschagne hadn’t taken his chance to replace Steve Smith during the Australian ash campaign in England last August.

advertisement

He took the opportunity to unwind for four half-centuries in a row and finish the Ashes with 353 runs at 50.42 a.m. before an incredible summer series was played against Pakistan and New Zealand.

READ|

Labuschagne: Five-day cricket test amazing as it is

Tendulkar was with Lord when Labuschagne appeared as the first concussion replacement for Test Cricket and was immediately impressed.

“His footwork was incredible, so I would say he is,” said Tendulkar in Sydney when asked if a modern player reminded him of himself.

“I saw Marnus get hit by the second ball from Jofra Archer (on the helmet) and I post that in the 15 minutes he hit, he said this player looks special, he’s wearing something yourself.”

“Footwork is not physical, it is mental,” he added.

READ|

Melbourne hosts the Bushfire Charity Match on Sunday

“If you don’t think positively, your feet won’t move. It clearly showed me that this guy is mentally strong, because if you are not, your feet will not move. “

Tendulkar, India’s all-time best player, scoring 15,921 runs from 200 tests in 51 centuries, is in Australia to play a charity game in Melbourne on Sunday and raise money to fight bushfires.

advertisement