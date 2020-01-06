advertisement

The comedian presented the clip package for “Jojo Rabbit” when he took over the creator from Facebook.

Sacha Baron Cohen politically woke up the Golden Globes and presented the clip package for the nominee for the best cinema musical or the comedy “Jojo Rabbit”. The actor “Borat” took part in this year’s Globes as a TV nominee for his Netflix. The spy drama “The Spy” started with the words: “The hero of this next film is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and is only imaginary Has friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. “Globes’ audience reacted with laughter and gasps. Cohen added, “Oh wait, this is the intro from the year of the social network. “

For Cohen, the Globes was the latest award ceremony that served as a podium for judging social media platforms like Facebook. Cohen addressed social media platforms in November during his speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now summit on anti-Semitism.

“Yes, part of my comedy, probably half of my comedy, was absolutely youthful and the other half was completely childish. I’m just a comedian and an actor, not a scholar, ”said Cohen as he received the ADL’s International Leadership Award. “But one thing is pretty clear to me. All of this hatred and violence is supported by a handful of internet companies that are the largest propaganda machine in history. “

“Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others – they reach billions of people,” Cohen continued. “The algorithms that these platforms rely on intentionally reinforce the type of content that users are engaging with – stories that appeal to our lower instincts and trigger outrage and fear, and it’s time for a fundamental rethink of social media and how it spreads hatred, conspiracies, and lies. “

Cohen’s nomination for “The Spy” followed similar awards for his performance in his Showtime series “Who Is America?”. For “Jojo Rabbit”, the comedian presented Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire, which received Golden Globe nominations for the Best Motion Picture Musical or comedy and best appearance by an actor in a cinema musical or comedy for the young newcomer Roman Griffin Davis. Click here for a full list of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards winners.

