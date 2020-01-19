advertisement

Yesterday, Sacai debuted the next installment of his ongoing collaboration with Nike at the city’s Grand Palais in Paris.

The new Nike x Sacai running models are a mixture of the Nike Vapor Runner and Pegasus models – and designer Chitose Abe has cleverly combined the two.

Sacai x Nike, men’s autumn 20, women’s autumn 20, Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

They were designed in emerald and burgundy or emerald and yellow and black and white and had a vintage retro look.

Abe told FN Backstage that she’s focused on becoming a runner this season as everyone is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Sacai x Nike, men’s autumn 20, women’s autumn 20, Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

She also revealed that she had created a bespoke model for the Olympic Games. This version will be released in July in red and white, the colors of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sacai and Nike fans now know the exercise. These collaborations are so popular that they don’t even arise in the workshop. Instead, Sacai sneakerheads have to take part in lotteries to get the opportunity to buy.

Sacai x Nike, men’s autumn 20, women’s autumn 20, Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Otherwise, dresses in bandana prints were a collaboration with the tattoo artist Dr. Woo. Pierre Hardy also showed bandana prints on his autumn shoes – a new trend could appear.

Sustainability is always a priority for Abe – she noted that all of the fair’s buffer coats were made from recycled fibers.

Sacai x Nike, men’s autumn 20, women’s autumn 20, Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement