DENVER – Although Domantas Sabonis played from behind for most of his game against the Denver Nuggets, he never felt that the Indiana Pacers were not there.

Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple double, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, and the Pacers rallied late and defeated Nuggets 115-107 on Sunday night.

“I just felt like we were always right there and lost 5-6 points throughout the game,” said Sabonis. “I felt that this was the game we needed to really start the road trip. I just believed in my teammates that we could take the next step. And in the fourth quarter, everyone showed up and did great things. “

In a sequence that lasted just under three minutes, Sabonis helped defend the Pacers’ late lead by fighting through traffic in the lower post to get three offensive rebounds before he finished with a tip-in.

“McDermott killed us. Sabonis killed us, ”said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “They had six offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. The few times they missed, they just pushed us around, much more physically than we did. Disappointing loss. “

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who did a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point effort by Nikola Jokic from the Nuggets and won their fifth straight.

“We played really well together in the fourth quarter,” said McDermott. “We had a lot of misses and I thought we did a good job of defense and rebound.”

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points for the nuggets, who were without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver was in the lead for most of the game, but posted a 41:26 result in the fourth quarter. The nuggets missed 10 out of 32 free throws and were 3 out of 23 from a 3-point range, while Pacers connected 13 out of 29 remotely, including six McDermott 3-points.

“I think we relaxed a lot and didn’t play urgently, especially in the second half,” said Michael Porter Jr., who scored 10 points for Denver. “I think we kind of betrayed that.”

Brogdon bet on a 3 hand in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the Pacers moved to the final within 81-74.

Successive 3-pointers from Aaron Holiday and McDermott, followed by McDermott’s layup, equalized the result at 91 with 6:59. In the final minute, the gates took turns and the Pacers took the lead 98: 97. After a 3:13 deficit from McDermott from the corner it was 4:13.

Successive baskets from Sabonis brought Indiana 1:30 to the left in front 104-99 and McDermott answered two free throws from Jokic with another 3-pointer. The nuggets couldn’t close the gap.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Nine of the first ten shots were missed six minutes before the game started, just four points behind. … Improved to 8-8 this season when teams were played with a record over .500.

Nuggets: Millsap missed a sixth consecutive game with a bruise on the left knee. … Murray had to stop for the second time in a row because of a sprain on his left ankle. … Harris was paused for the third time in a row because of a right adductor load.

NEXT

Pacers: Play the second back-to-back set on the street in Utah on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back set on Monday night in Minnesota to start a three-game journey.

