By JIM JOHNSON, Associated Press

Tuesday

December 31, 2019 at 5:45 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS – Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 Tuesday.

T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a series of three losses and improved to 22-12.

Josh Richardson had 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost three times in a 4-game road trip. Philadelphia fell to 23-13.

Philadelphia was without a center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team with 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, had to miss a painful left knee.

The Pacers used a big second quarter to end the game, beating Philadelphia 38:16 to take the lead at 67:43 at halftime.

Indiana Guard Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup for the first time after missing the last three games with an aching left Achilles tendon. He went on the bench with an aching lower back in the first half and did not return.

The Pacers started the second quarter with a 15-2 run and took the lead with a lead of 46:29 (6:24) ahead of Warren’s chase. Indiana advanced 26 points at one point. Doug McDermott scored to give the Pacers a 1-2 lead.

Indiana led at 36 after another big run in the third quarter.

Sabonis made a 3 pointer and two other baskets in a 14-2 sprint. He crowned the string with a layup on an alley-oop pass from Jeremy Lamb to make it 87-51 with 6:29 in the third remaining.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia shot only 20% (5 out of 20) in the second quarter. Richardson also ended up with five assists. … G Matisse Thybulle had sprained her right knee.

NEXT

76ers: Visit Houston on Friday.

