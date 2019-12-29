advertisement

Strong winds and thunderstorms, which are forecast for Monday, have asked the authorities to put the residents on alert, as the state is prepared for the risk of fire.

As firefighters continued to fight the flames in the Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island, the CFS warned of worsening conditions.

“Both the Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island fires have a number of hot spots and smoldering zones and the risk of an outbreak is high,” said CFS chief Mark Jones.

Adelaide should reach 40 ° C on Monday, with wind speeds of up to 40 km / h. Higher winds are forecast for the hills, and gusts of up to 90 km / h could hit Kangaroo Island.

“We expect the Parndana community to be exposed to embers and a direct fire (Duncan) attack,” said the CFS in a statement regarding the fire on northern Kangaroo Island, which has the potential to break control lines ,

A nationwide fire ban applies on Monday. The CFS said the situation in the Adelaide Hills could change quickly and residents should be on the lookout for “potential trouble spots and reignitions”.

“Under the forecast, strong northwest winds, an outbreak of fire from the east side (near Harrogate or Rockleigh) would potentially see a substantial fire through scrub and grasslands southeast towards Monarto and Murray Bridge,” it said.

Emergency services are asking residents to be ready to activate their fire protection plans.

Jon Fischer, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the combination of very hot temperatures and high winds would increase the risk of fire.

“We have confirmed that we fear catastrophic fire hazards across the Middle North, Mt. Lofty Ranges and the Yorke Peninsula,” he said.

“We expect large areas with thunderstorm development across the state … and that carries the risk of dry flashes.”

“It’s a high-end fire weather day and has a lot of similarities to what we saw on Friday, December 20th.”

Caroline Taylor fled the fires in the Kangaroo Islands in early December and sought shelter on the beach at Western River Cove.

That was the day lightning broke out across the state, including the hills and AI that still threaten communities ten days later.

A cool change will come from Adelaide in the early afternoon, but Mr. Fischer said “we are not out of the forest after the change comes” because the wind direction is changing. Dust storms are likely across the state.

As of Friday, SA Ambulance has reported 59 incidents related to heat, including 37 transports to the hospital.

Adelaide’s New Year’s forecast is 25 ° C and 27 ° C for New Year’s Day. Temperatures will rise to 41 ° C by Friday and drop to 18 ° C on Sunday.

