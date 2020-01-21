advertisement

Kagiso Rabada accepts that he must learn to keep his emotions in check after the South African sailor has been banned from the fourth and final test against England.

The Paceman was punished for his exuberant solemnity after claiming the wicket of English skipper Joe Root on the first day of the third competition in St. George’s Park. Rabada was found guilty of a Level 1 violation of the ICC Code of Conduct, which raised a fourth point of error within two years and triggered a ban on gaming.

With South Africa losing 1: 2 and needing a big improvement to avoid a series defeat, Rabada’s absence is a major blow to the Proteas.

‘It hurts’

The 24-year-old is not sure whether his actions were worth punishing, but admitted that this is one side of his game that he needs to work on. “It is something I did not expect. Whether it was the right thing to banish me or the wrong thing, the reality is that I am forbidden,” he said.

“Of course it hurts, but it gives me the opportunity to work on my game and get some rest. It can’t go on because I’m letting the team down and letting me down. It’s easy.” can’t go on and that’s why it hurts so much. “

South Africa was struck by an innings and 53 runs The team is fighting for solutions in Port Elizabeth and Rabada. “It is difficult to find solutions if you do not do well in your career and we do not do as well as a team,” he added.

“You can get into a situation where you think too much to find solutions and it is quite difficult to say what to do. I think the most important thing is to stay positive and play positive. It is difficult if you don’t play well and well. ” Everyone will have an opinion about you. We have played cricket long enough to know how to get out of a crisis, but it can be difficult. “

