Faf du Plessis avoided asking questions about his future in South Africa and urged his team to continue to focus fully on winning the final test against England.

South Africa went 2-1 in the fourth and final competition to Johannesburg, with Du Plessis being replaced by Quinton de Kock as ODI captain before the one-day game and the 20-1 games against the 50-year-old world champion England.

Du Plessis has also hinted that the Wanderers match may be his last in red ball cricket on home soil, and revealed that he may stop after facing West Indies in July and August.

Du Plessis didn’t talk about his plans, however, but focused on the Proteas’ chances of saving a draw from the series.

“I want to focus specifically on this friendly for personal reasons,” Du Plessis told reporters.

“I know that much has been said about all the other things and too much noise by Test Cricket and the test team. I would like to talk about what lies ahead.

“This is this test game for me. I didn’t change communication with you in an instant.

“I said the same thing, but the question keeps popping up. I’m still determined to play for South Africa. That hasn’t changed. It’s normal, as always.”

Du Plessis does not believe that South Africa can put more practice into technical improvement, but instead asked his team to show a new way of thinking.

“If you’re already deep in the series, the extension in the networks won’t do that much,” said Du Plessis.

“The challenge is how mentally strong we are. There is not enough time to change techniques. The secret weapon is how strong we can be emotionally and mentally.

“When you’re mentally off, teams that are above you just keep running with that momentum. But we know that England won’t say in the next session,” Here, boys, here are five or six gates. Let’s play now, we have to earn it. “

