Zak Crawley admitted to being troubled during his early test innings, but the start in England felt better as he had given the tourists a “very good day” against South Africa.

The 21-year-old won his first test cap in New Zealand in November and only completed one run. Previously, he had completed 29 innings in Cape Town that were canceled due to an injury to Rory Burns.

England, who achieved the best-of-four series with the 1-1 success in Newlands, won the litter and chose Port Elizabeth. Crawley and Dom Sibley (36) helped the team reach lunch 61 without defeat.

Both men died trying to catch the gully, but after Crawley scored 44 points at 224-4 in England, he was pleased to make the most significant contribution to his short five-day career on a busy day.

“I feel more comfortable now,” he said at a press conference.

“The first few games were very nervous and I tried to find my way around and now I feel like I can trust my game a little bit more.

“If I play well, I know that my game is good enough for this level, so I have a little more confidence in myself now. I learn every game.

“I learned a lot of mistakes I made in Cape Town (from) a few mistakes. I think if I can continue like this, I can finally improve.”

Despite a solid start, the English inning was questionable when captain Joe Root (27) finished with a bowling game to 148: 4.

Still, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, who were undefeated at 38 and 39, came together to maintain an unbroken 76 run, which made Crawley happy with England’s position in the match.

“I think it was a very good day for us in the end,” he said.

“I think Popey and Stokesy ended up playing great there to put us in a good position tomorrow.

“If we could be in the late three hundred, it would be a very good result in this place. It will only get worse from there.”

“You could see that it was turning quite a bit and hopefully it goes up and down like Joe’s on the first day and hopefully we can roll well.”

South Africa made the surprising decision to let test debutant Dane Paterson share the new ball with veteran Vernon Philander.

Veteran Philander played only 11 overs during the day, while Paterson went 0-46 of his 15 overs, with Proteas bowling advisor Charl Langeveldt defending the hosts’ tactics.

“I think what we wanted to achieve was achieved today,” said Langeveldt.

“It was hard work; it is one of these wickets, it is difficult to get wickets. We have generally only been patient.

“You always want to hit, we wanted to hit with the new ball.

“We thought this morning we would have to bowl longer, and that was the thought. The second innings KG (Kagiso Rabada) would take the new ball again. We have to take the wickets on this wicket.”

