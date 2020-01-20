advertisement

Temba Bavuma has been appointed to an extended squad in South Africa for the fourth and final test against England by the Wanderers.

Bavuma missed the Boxing Day Test due to injury and was not selected for the next two despite the obvious problems of the Proteas in the field.

After being asked to return to domestic cricket and make a name for himself, the 29-year-old was awarded an excellent 180 for the Lions against the dolphins last week. This is his highest score and he will likely return to South Africa XI in Johannesburg.

Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen and Andile Phehlukwayo have also been added to the squad, with South Africa close to 2-1 in the series and England win the third test at Port Elizabeth.

Hendricks and Phehlukwayo will fight to replace the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad for fourth test:

Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Hendricks, Keegan Petersen.

