South Australian farmers are now allowed to buy and grow genetically modified seeds and grains after the state government lifted a 15-year moratorium.

New regulations for genetically modified plants came into force on Wednesday, the first day of 2020, across the state except Kangaroo Island.

“By lifting the GM moratorium on mainland South Australia, we are helping our farmers and researchers strengthen the state’s agricultural sector and create jobs,” said Tim Whetstone, Minister of Primary Industries.

“For the past 15 years, South Australia has been suffering from a moratorium that has cost our grain farmers real money, the ability of our scientists to do world-leading research, and to slow our state’s economy.”

However, the move could be reversed when the state parliament returns in February. The Green MLC Mark Parnell promises to submit a non-admission application.

Labor and SA-Best have blocked the government’s attempts to lift the ban twice.

Mr. Whetstone asked them to “stop standing in the way of progress” and to give up plans to put it back into effect.

“The decision to lift the GM moratorium was made after a high-level review by independent experts, extensive industry and community consultation, and recommendations from the GM Crop Advisory Committee,” he said.

He said the review found that the moratorium has cost the state’s grain growers at least $ 33 million since 2004 and would cost at least another $ 5 million if it were extended until 2025.

South Australia is the last mainland to lift its GM moratorium introduced by the Labor government in 2003.

Originally published as SA, farmers are allowed to buy and grow genetically modified plants

