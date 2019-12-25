advertisement

Morphett Vale CFS firefighter Danny Burns watched his eleven-year-old daughter Grace open her Christmas present this morning from the seat of a fire engine driving toward the Cudlee Creek brush fire.

Mr. Burns is one of around 200 firefighters who selflessly give up Christmas Day with their families to continue fighting the bushfire in the Adelaide Hills.

“I kind of miss not being with my little girl today, but it’s what it is, someone has to come and do it,” he said.

“She called me on FaceTime this morning when she woke up around 7:30 a.m. and we were driving (by fire engine) from Woodside, and I was watching her (opening her present) over the phone.”

Although she didn’t have her father with her on Christmas morning, Mr. Burns said Grace understood why he wasn’t there.

“I asked her …” Can I come? “And she said” Papa, are you helping people? “And I said” yes “and she said” let’s go, “he said.

“She is fantastic.”

Firefighters David Dyer and Bob Sadleir from CFS enjoy their Christmas meal prepared by the Salvation Army in Gumeracha Oval on Christmas Day.

While many families throughout South Australia are at Christmas dinner or preparing for a festive dinner, firefighters head to Gumeracha Oval this afternoon, where they receive a well-deserved Christmas dinner from the Salvation Army and the federal government, with the courtesy of the Salvation Army and the federal government.

Mr. Burns described lunch as “pretty good”.

“There’s a bit of a miracle boost (firefighters),” he said.

Blewitt Springs’ CFS colleague, Friederike Scheppach, agreed.

“It means a lot – it shows that the community really appreciated our work,” she said.

“(It is definitely) morale boost and it just cheers you up.”

Salvation Army coordinator Alan Steven said that the Salvos and SES have provided meals to firefighters since the fire broke out on Friday.

“We have fed the fires in the past six days as they came in and out, but it’s Christmas day … (so) we decided to make it as Christmas as possible,” he said.

“(We have) hot patties, boneless ham, vegetables and sauce, plum pudding and custard.”

The fire ground from the air

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Vineyards near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Mr. Steven said the community had also chipped in, baking cakes, and giving food for the firefighters to enjoy.

He also said that the number of people willing to give up their Christmas day to help is overwhelming.

“I was actually a bit worried about Christmas day and made people give up their Christmas day (lunch), but we had no problem at all – it was amazing,” said Steven.

CFS chief Mark Jones, who was with Gumeracha Oval today, praised the local community for their support to the firefighters and their efforts.

Mr. Jones couldn’t speak highly enough of the firefighters themselves.

“I couldn’t hide my pride from the volunteers, just the effort is immense,” he said.

“And for many of them, they sacrificed their family’s Christmas to protect the lives and property of strangers they’ll never meet.”

But Mr. Jones also admitted that while community spirit was high, there were bushfire victims today who did it hard.

“We deeply regret that some houses and Christmas have been destroyed, but are grateful and very grateful that no more people have been injured or killed.”

Minister of Emergency Corey Wingard also visited Gumeracha Oval today to speak to volunteers.

“It’s just phenomenal – a woman came in with a huge box of brownies and she had a smile on her face and said, ‘I can’t fight a fire, my son does, but I can bake and I just want it on it Extend lunch.

“It’s just so heartwarming.”

Mr. Wingard thanked all the volunteers and their families.

“They don’t like fanfare, they don’t like a big deal that has been done to them, but it is really important that we say very simple words and that is” thank you, “” he said.

“So that they give up their Christmas day to be there to help others … it’s just so wonderful to be South Australian.”

