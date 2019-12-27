advertisement

Bushfire victims who own uninsured homes that have been damaged or destroyed in the latest flames across South Australia can receive up to $ 20,000 from the government and states.

Tenants whose uninsured property was also ruined by the fires in Cudlee Creek, Kangaroo Island and Angle Vale could also be funded by the federal and state governments under a joint disaster relief agreement.

Eligible homeowners and tenants will be offered up to $ 10,000 to replace important items. Eligible homeowners will receive an additional $ 10,000 grant to help repair their property.

advertisement

David Littleproud, Federal Minister for Natural Disasters and Civil Protection, said that money “puts money in the pockets of the most needy and gives them dignity.”

“It will also help restore communities affected by bush fires,” he said.

“The recovery will take some time and will provide additional support if necessary.”

The fire ground from the air

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Vineyards near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

media_camera

23/12/19 – Barossa Helicopters for a flight over the Bushfire Zone from Cudlee Creek / Adelaide Hills. Destroyed property near Charleston.

Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

nav_small_leftnav_small_right

Minister for Human Services, Michelle Lensink, said most people affected by the bushfires would be covered by their own insurance.

“South Australians who have been directly affected by the state’s devastating bushfires in the past few weeks have been through heartbreaking hardships this Christmas,” she said.

“This is a particularly stressful time for households without insurance.

“We know there are some things that can never be replaced, but we hope that these grants will help people start to rebuild their lives and homes.”

The grants are available to people whose main place of residence has been damaged, who have passed an income test and whose losses are not covered by insurance or other support measures.

Grants can be requested from the emergency relief centers in Highbury and Mount Barker.

The funding announcement came after the government announced that the SA community had raised nearly $ 300,000 in three days to help communities in Adelaide Hills affected by the Cudlee Creek bushfire.

The donations meant that the State Emergency Fund has now raised $ 1.28 million after the state government raised $ 1 million to start the fundraiser.

The government-led initiative was launched on Monday and is expected to continue growing in the coming days.

The advertiser is aware that Prime Minister Steven Marshall has been contacted by several business organizations that have agreed to contribute.

At least one has indicated that he will make a donation of $ 100,000.

MORE NEWS

In a statement on Thursday, the government thanked those who donated and said that every little bit helped.

“Many South Australians have lost their homes and livelihoods from the fire at Cudlee Creek and we want to give people the opportunity to make financial donations to help rebuild the community and get back on their feet,” it says.

“We encourage South Australians to consider making a donation to the Cudlee Creek Fire Appeal – no matter how big or small.

“Employees may want to consider fundraisers at their workplaces and share information about the SERF through their official channels and networks in the community.”

The fund is managed by a five-member committee whose task is to ensure that the donations are distributed fairly and fairly.

There are no administrative fees associated with the committee.

Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation online, by check, or in person at any Commonwealth Bank branch.

For more information on state and federal grants to uninsured victims, see dhs.sa.gov.au/recovery.

HOW YOU CAN DONATE

Electronic money transfer

State Emergency Fund

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

BOD 065 266

Account 10020160

The description must contain “donation”.

Credit card

Visit the State Emergency Relief Fund’s BPoint payment website at https://www.bpoint.com.au/payments/serf or call 1300 276 468 (1300 BPOINT) and enter the invoice code 1002359.

cashbox

Visit a branch of the Commonwealth Bank and donate over the counter with the following information: BSB 065 266, account 10020160.

Check

Send to the state emergency fund,

QA Finance

GPO box 292

Adelaide SA 5001

Originally released as an uninsured bushfire victim, up to $ 20,000 could be due

advertisement