“The worst that will come” for Bushfire Koalas

South Australia is low in scale and, under rare conditions, ready to burn. Landowners are dangerously unprepared, says one of the state’s best firefighters.

The warning comes as SA prepares to smolder through another heat wave.

Firefighters fighting flames at Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island are likely to face difficult conditions.

Brenton Eden, deputy chief officer of the country fire department, told The Advertiser that the days of greatest concern were emerging today and Monday.

He said that while Monday should not be a repeat of the catastrophic conditions that triggered the fire at Cudlee Creek, the landowners should be prepared and vigilant.

“Cudlee Creek, along with Yorketown, has recently been the most classic example of a very small source of fire,” said Eden.

“The CFS responded within minutes and was unable to control them.

Over the Cudlee Creek fire bed.

Picture: CFS

Woodside Township, shows the fire approaching the edges of the city.

Picture: CFS

Part of the burned Freedom Hill Sanctuary.

Picture: AAP / Keryn Stevens

Burnt land in a winery in Woodside.

Picture: AAP / Kelly Barnes

“These days we are seeing fire behavior across South Africa, Victoria and NSW that we have not seen or experienced in a long time.

“These fires now cover immense distances and cover an enormous amount of the landscape before people are ready to either defend their property or get out.”

Mr. Eden said the two fires that together scorched 42,295 hectares of land in Cudlee Creek in the Adelaide Hills and Duncan on Kangaroo Island would continue to burn for weeks.

He said the residents had told the CFS of their shock that they were unwilling to take action during a bush fire.

“People are neither emotionally nor physically prepared for the reactions that they have to do in a hurry,” said Eden.

“And then they’re disoriented and don’t know what to do, and then we see injuries and worse.

“We simply cannot have firefighting equipment for everyone at these events.

“It’s dry and ready to burn, and we’re seeing that right now.”

The CFS issued a downgraded notice of the fire at Cudlee Creek today and reworked the entire burned land to 23,295 hectares. But Mr. Eden said the fire was not contained and the threat was far from over.

“We would expect that (it will go back to a situation where you have to be careful) because nature tells us that we will have a time with much hotter weather,” he said.

A CFS firefighter gives a dry koala a drink. Picture: Oakbank Balhannah CFS

“We will see a front across the state (on Monday) as we did last Friday.

“We will see lighting, we will have gusty winds. It will not be as bad as last Friday, but we will bring all these elements back.”

Mr. Eden said that complex wind patterns would be a challenge for tomorrow’s fire department.

“We will really focus on the areas south of Kangaroo Creek to Harrogate over the next 72 hours,” he said.

“Wherever there are trouble spots, we don’t want them to break out in the north wind on Monday, because then the conditions will be much worse.”

Mr. Eden said the volunteers had received great support from farm fire-fighting units that had traveled to Port Augusta.

“People come from everywhere and that’s typical of what’s happening in Australia right now,” he said.

For Mt Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island, the Middle North, the Yorke Peninsula, the Lower Eyre Peninsula, the West Coast and the Lower Southeast, complete fire bans have been issued today for severe conditions.

CFS warns that it was originally not released as fire-ready in a dry state

