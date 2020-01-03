advertisement

A fire started by a tree falling on power lines in the Adelaide Hills was held back when a cool change swept across the state.

The country fire department announced an emergency warning for the fire in Kersbrook last night, but later downgraded it to a notification later on Saturday at 1.35 p.m.

The fire broke out on Watts Gully Rd around 7:30 p.m. on a day of extreme bush fires.

The CFS hoped that the fire that burned the deep vegetation would be under control by the end of Saturday.

The forest fire initially burned in a southeasterly direction towards Cromer and Forreston.

The warning was later extended to Mount Crawford, Mount Pleasant, Birdwood and Springton.

The fire burned 18 hectares south of Watts Gully Rd and west of Deloraine Rd near Warren Conservation Park and Mount Crawford.

No property damage or loss has been reported so far.

Waterbomber planes responded quickly to the fire, dropping 21 charges in just over an hour. They bought valuable time when CFS units from the surrounding district stormed the scene.

Rescue teams were called into the region to combat the spreading fire zone with 150 firefighters at the front with 25 fire engines, four water bulk carriers and two machines for heavy equipment.

Mineral quarries should stop the fire going forward, but it should still burn for a few more days.

Additional crews should start early in the morning to relieve the tired crews in the fire.

The water bombers were called out of the fire on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

The Kersbrook fire burned miles from where the Cudlee Creek fire started on December 20.

