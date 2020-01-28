advertisement

England celebrated a massive 3-1 win over South Africa when their bowlers celebrated a 191 race win with the Wanderers on the fourth day of the fourth test.

Rassie van der Dussen painfully missed his first test century when England needed 10 gates in Johannesburg on Monday to end the victory with a day at leisure.

South Africa got off to a solid start with a world record of 466 before losing captain Faf du Plessis (35) and Van der Dussen (98) in the last 10 minutes before the start.

advertisement

Read:

Wood does it with racket and ball since England dominates South Africa

The Proteas dropped from 181-2 to 187-4 and England made it quick in the final game for their third consecutive triumph, Mark Wood (4-54), who ended with nine goals in the match, to get rid of the lower order of the home team.

South Africa’s early resistance ended when Chris Woakes caught Pieter Malan (22) on Ben Stokes’ second slip.

Woakes almost took a second wicket in the past when he delivered Van der Dussen with a full delivery, just so that after a late decision to leave a rating, the batsman was put off and the ball missed the stumps.

Van der Dussen scored an impressive inning but lost seven balls to partner Dean Elgar (24) before lunch when the opener was caught and bowled by Stokes (2-47).

The next man in Du Plessis sat down with Van der Dussen for the fourth wicket, but couldn’t quite make it to tea when Stokes released the Proteas captain with a delivery that stayed low and the stumps with the toe of his racket met.

Van der Dussen had struck 15 fours and two sixes in his striking 138-ball knock, but Wood, who scored a five-to-five goal in the first innings, let him in on another decisive blow before Stuart Broad’s short extra cover catch interval, the frustrated batsman from almost three figures.

Quinton de Kock (39) and Temba Bavuma (27) joined forces for 48 in the last South African stand.

But Broad (2-26) managed to get rid of Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius (2) in a short time, and the breakdown of the hosts gained momentum.

Wood abruptly ended Vernon Philander’s last innings for 10 with a short delivery on the leg, the seasoned bowler received a standing ovation from his teammates when he returned to the cabin. He also fired De Kock, who gave Woakes a simple catch.

A strange run followed for Beuran Hendricks (4) and the man of the game Wood was the one who won the last wicket when Anrich Nortje (4) fell.

advertisement