SOUL – There is a “desperate need” for practical ways to improve ties with North Korea, South President Moon said Tuesday, adding that he was willing to meet with the attractive leader in Pyongyang repeatedly if possible. necessary.

Moon, skipping his lead in the diplomatic effort with North Korea in 2018, said he regrets last year’s lack of progress in negotiations.

In an annual New Year’s speech in Seoul, Moon called for new talks with Kim Jong Un and pledged to continue working to facilitate US-North Korea talks.

“At a time of stalemate in US-North Korea talks – and where we are even concerned about a step backwards in inter-Korean relations – we desperately need practical ways to improve inter-Korean co-operation, “he said.

North Korea has been unresponsive to other recent outposts from Seoul, and neighborly co-operation projects have stalled in the face of international sanctions banning most of the business with the North.

Pyongyang has voiced frustration over what it calls Washington’s lack of flexibility, while US officials say they must take more concrete steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs before sanctions are eased.

During the New Year, Kim said he planned to further develop nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, though he signaled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. (Reporting by Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

