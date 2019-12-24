advertisement

SEOUL / CHENGDU – The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties following their worst period of tension between their countries in decades, officials said. to both parties.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the Chinese city of Chengdu, with tension over stalled talks on denuclearization between North Korea and the United States. United the main issue.

For Moon and Abe it was also a chance to start ties that fell after the South Korean Supreme Court last year ordered Japanese firms to indemnify some South Koreans forced to work for them during Japan’s colonial rule of 1910-45.

advertisement

Japan then imposed restrictions on South Korea’s export of high-tech materials used in the production of chips, complicating their dispute which threatened to undermine security cooperation between the two US allies.

The two leaders agreed to meet more often despite differences in history and trade, Moon spokesman Ko Min-jung told a conference in Chengdu, adding that they both wanted to resolve differences through dialogue.

Abe, emphasizing his desire to improve relations through frank discussions, said close security co-operation with the United States was “extremely important” in relations with North Korea.

Japan’s Deputy Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada said the two had “frank” discussions recognizing the importance of dialogue, though there were still “substantial differences”.

“For some issues, even though there was a tense atmosphere, they were able to have an honest exchange of views. Without this, they agreed, there would be no way to find a resolution, “Okada said at a conference in Chengdu.

Moon voiced hope for an early settlement of their differences, while offering congratulations to Abe who became the country’s longest-serving prime minister last month.

“Japan and South Korea are historically and culturally the closest neighbors and very important partners, important in people-to-people exchanges,” Moon said.

“We are not in a relationship that can separate them even when there is embarrassment for a while.”

The two shook hands and smiled shortly before their 45-minute meeting, longer than the planned 30 minutes.

South Korea last month made a last-minute decision to hold an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan.

The pact is important for the tripartite security cooperation with the United States.

But despite South Korea’s decision to preserve it, tensions persist, especially over the exciting issue of Japanese compensation for its wartime rule.

Japan considers the issue of forced war workers to be resolved in a bilateral treaty of 1965 and says the South Korean court’s ruling violates international law. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul and Norihiko Shirouzu in Chengdu; Additional reporting by William Mallard in Tokyo Editing by Robert Birsel)

advertisement