advertisement

Ryerson Students ’Vice President of Education (RSU) Vice President of Education Kwaku Agyemang resigned after recently surviving a blame vote.

Agyemang said in a statement posted on Facebook that President Vanessa Henry has silenced her with verbal threats.

“In many cases, it was basically warning us against the implications of speaking in the media,” Agyemang said. “In regards to our NDA, using our NDA as a tool to appease us.”

advertisement

His statement said he was “moving away from internal corruption, discrimination and harassment”.

“I resigned because of the toxic environment,” he said. “I fell in love with the opportunity the position gave me and the role it gave me to serve students and advocate for students at the academic level. However, it started to get really difficult when I started having health issues with what was happening with the toxicity ”

Henry said all allegations made against her are false.

“There has been no financial mismanagement,” Henry said. “In fact, I have worked together with the financial controller and the executive to strengthen financial policies. I have also led the employment committees to ensure that executives are accountable by having an executive director and financial controller in place.”

The notices of impeachment were served by Agyemang, vice president of capital Naja Pereira and vice president of operations Augustine Onuh from student group director James Fotak a few weeks ago. Reports said they violated RSU regulation 4.3, which requires directors to work a full 40-hour work week throughout their term.

Agyemang was not blamed. Pereira resigned before the Board of Directors could vote on her impersonation, citing the RSU’s work environment as “a sick and harmful one.” Onuh was charged with lost hours and harassment claims found by the board’s oversight committee.

Henry was given a notice of impeachment by marketing vice president Victoria Anderson-Gardner, but did not appear. Anderson-Gardner resigned before he could file the claim, claiming the RSU was a “toxic work environment”. Anderson-Gardner cited recent issues regarding a non-Indigenous student singing Disney’s “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s “Pocahontas” at an RSU event and a statement sent about the incident to which not everyone agreed executives as evidence of a toxic work environment.

Agyemang’s statement said Henry has engaged in “anti-Indigenous, anti-black and anti-LGBTQ + leadership”.

He has accused Henry of being antigenic through the incident about the non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind”. He also accused Henry of being anti-black for his mockery. He claimed she was anti-LGBTQ + by abusing Anderson-Gardner, who identifies as two-spirit.

Ryerson students pay RSU $ 77.84 each year. Of that amount, $ 24.44 was a non-essential fee, and $ 53.40 was a substantive fee when the Student Choice Initiative (SCI) was implemented by Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford. The Ontario Divisional Court struck down the ICS in November, meaning students cannot waive the union fee payment despite mismanagement of funds and some students who do not want to support it.

The RSU became involved with the political organization We the Student RU, which called for the KCS to be abolished.

A petition has begun demanding that Henry be removed as president and that Ryerson University restructure the RSU. The petition has received 1,001 signatures.

The petition states that Henry is not qualified to “lead the organization or manage a team.” He also says that “Ryerson University students have not received full financial transparency as promised” by Henry’s leadership.

The petition has received more signatures than the petition that demanded that former President Ram Ganesh be removed for overcharging the union with hundreds of thousands of dollars in the student union credit card account for such things as banter and parties.

Ryerson did not respond to a request for comment.

Agyemang said the request could help Henry hold himself accountable.

“I’m pleased that Ryerson students have a platform to hear their voice,” he said.

advertisement