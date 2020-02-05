advertisement

A claim in a Ryanair advertisement that it is “Europe”. , , Lowest Emissions Carrier ”was deemed misleading by the UK advertising regulator.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) confirmed a complaint against a newspaper advertisement that was first published in September 2019, saying: “Ryanair is the airline with the lowest fares and lowest emissions in Europe”. Similar ads have appeared on television and radio, claiming that Ryanair is a “low-carbon airline”.

The complainants contested the allegations on the grounds that the airlines had low emissions by nature.

Ryanair said that their ad clearly explained the basis of comparison and the factors that led to their superior performance were their young aircraft fleet, direct flights, fewer empty seats per aircraft and more seats per aircraft than other airlines. All three ads have directed consumers to their website’s environmental page so they can review and verify the claim.

Clarify claims

However, ASA stated that it was concerned that Ryanair’s allegations had not been clarified in its notices and that the evidence provided was insufficient to demonstrate that Ryanair is the least CO2 airline.

However, the regulator said it was satisfied that the metric that Ryanair uses to publicize its environmental awareness, CO2 per passenger distance, is an appropriate way to compare the CO2 footprint of passengers from different airlines. Since the calculation was based on factors such as seat density, consumers needed this information to understand the basis of the claim.

Due to a violation of the British Code of Advertising, known as the CAP code, Ryanair was instructed not to run the ads again on the forms against which complaints were received. “We asked Ryanair Ltd to ensure that there was sufficient evidence to support the filing of environmental claims and to ensure that the basis for these claims was clarified,” said ASA.

Provision of documentation

“Ryanair is both disappointed and surprised that ASA issued this judgment because Ryanair has fully complied with advertising requirements, worked with regulators and provided documents that provided all the necessary evidence,” a spokesman told The Irish Times.

“For this environmental campaign, Ryanair provided all of the information requested to the relevant regulatory and approval authorities. , , These bodies then approved Ryanair’s campaign – not only based on their standard regulations, but also based on external recommendations from environmental experts, ”he added.

