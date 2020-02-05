advertisement

The advertisement was banned because “the basis of the claims in the advertisements had not been clarified”.

Ryanair advertising has been banned in the UK for misleading environmental claims.

In an ad broadcast in September 2019, Ryanair claimed that it has the lowest CO2 emissions of any major European airline.

Similar television and radio advertisements said the airline had “low CO2 emissions,” which led to a number of complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

ASA has now decided that Ryanair’s environmental statements violate regulations and could mislead customers. The display must now be changed and can no longer be sent in its current form.

Ryanair argued that comparing the global activities of four other major European airlines to those with the best performance, although there was no clear definition for a major airline.

Ryanair also said that the use of the term “low CO2 emissions” in some advertisements meant “less than average” and that this was clear to consumers.

ASA said: “We have communicated to Ryanair Ltd that they must provide sufficient evidence to support the filing of environmental claims and that the basis for these claims is clarified.”

JOE asked Ryanair for a comment.

