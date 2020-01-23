advertisement

Ryan Tannehill thanks for the support he received from Dolphins fans during the Tennessee Titans playoff.

CELEBRATE – The boys from NFL Films had some fun at Ryan Tannehill’s expense, and why not?

Someone spotted Tannehill on the sidelines during Sunday’s AFC Championship game and studied pictures of how the Kansas City Chiefs defended against him. But when things didn’t work the way they should on his tablet, Tannehill found a unique solution.

And just like that everything started to click.

Which is exactly what you can say about his career.

There was Tannehill, quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, who wiped his tablet with his nose because he couldn’t stand taking his gloves off on that typical cold winter afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’m sure people made fun of me,” said Tannehill. “You solve the problem. You will find a way. “

Yes, the Titans met the Kansas City Chiefs and denied that Tannehill had reached the end of an outstanding storybook season. Coach Mike Vrabel’s last attempt to wake the Titans after a 2: 4 start.

And just like that, the Dolphins’ previous draft pick, which did not prove to be the next Dan Marino, became the league’s leading passer with a rating of 117.5, set records and almost returned home – yes, he has one more Place in Fort Lauderdale – for the Super Bowl on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It would have been pretty cool,” said Tannehill on Wednesday after training for the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday.

As honored as Tannehill was to make his first Pro Bowl, he couldn’t hide the pain that remained rough three days after realizing that his trip to Florida would not be for Super Bowl LIV.

“Honestly, it’s exciting and a little distracting, but it still hurts,” he said. “You’re thinking about how much we’ve achieved and how far we’ve come – one game away from fighting for a Super Bowl title. When you get that close, it hurts a lot more. Of course, every game hurts “But the deeper you go, the more the games mean and the deeper the pain is when you’re outside.”

An unscientific online poll during the playoffs found that Dolphins fans were waiting for Tannehill to return to the Super Bowl as a starting quarter back.

“I have many great memories of South Florida and Miami,” said Tannehill when he was informed that 94 percent of the fans said they were behind him. “Of course I wish things were better, more victories, but at the same time, for a reason, you would go through everything in life and I would not be where I am if I had not gone through this process brought there.

“I’m definitely grateful for the entire trip. I’m glad Dolphins fans want to root for me. I also have good memories of them. I am honored that they still want to cheer me on.”

While South Florida fans had an interest in Tannehill, the Dolphins had some kind of financial stake that was responsible for $ 5 million of his $ 7 million salary from trading with Tennessee.

But this season, Tannehill cleared all questions about his accuracy, ability to lift a team on his shoulders (not every title victory went to Derrick Henry), ability to throw long, and other questions. Tannehill used his name alongside Drew Brees and Steve Young as the only passers-by since 1991, with a final and a red zone share of over 70 percent.

“I don’t know if I’ve really proven anything,” he said. “I always believed in myself and I was confident and I knew the type of player I was. And this year things were in a row and the boys played very well around me and did plays. Derrick obviously had an incredible year The offensive line has done an excellent job all year round, both in the run game and in the protection area.

Just forget that Tannehill sees someone new when they look in the mirror.

“I don’t really see myself differently,” he said. “As a quarterback, as a competitor, you have to have a lot of confidence to believe in yourself.”

Where that led to Wednesday could not be scripted. Tannehill entered the AFC locker room and a familiar face waited between the wide receivers.

“We hugged,” said Jarvis Landry, Tannehill’s previous target with the dolphins, but now with the Cleveland Browns. “We talked about our children, we spoke about our family, how good it is to see each other. And we get out here in the field and I catch the first pass he throws. It’s like old times again. “

Tannehill looked at Landry.

“I tried to get him some eggs,” said Tannehill. “It’s fun. He’s such a talented guy. A kind of full circle thing.”

Landry was just happy to see that Tannehill was allowed to experience a Pro Bowl.

“It’s amazing to see the success he has had this season,” said Landry.

Tannehill said that each team is so different that it is difficult to find the missing element in Miami.

“It’s an ups and downs of getting hot and gaining momentum throughout the season,” said Tannehill. “Building an identity and believing in each other over the course of the season. I think that’s one thing that you can’t measure on paper and that you can’t see as well from the outside as if you’re inside. Maybe that ability to believe in each other and find a way to win games. I think we had a little bit of it in 16. We have found a way to win many games in a row. “

The 2016 Dolphins were the only team to reach the playoffs during Tannehill’s time in Miami.

Tannehill joined the Titans for a year and is expected to get a good raise in 2020. It’s just a question of where. He hopes it’s Tennessee. But after what he has experienced in the past year, who should predict that?

“It was crazy,” he said of his season. “I didn’t know what would happen when I arrived in Tennessee as a backup. Wanted to play. Wanted to compete and finally got the nod and here we are at the Pro Bowl.

“It was a wild ride.”

