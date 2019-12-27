advertisement

We have been talking about Deadpool 3 since the second installment in the franchise hit theaters last year, even before Disney had completed the Fox purchase. But the prospect of seeing another Deadpool movie became even more exciting after Disney confirmed that it will retain the character as it is in the MCU – for comparison, Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four will be restarted for the MCU. Yet nobody at Marvel or Disney would say when the next Deadpool movie will be released. Chatter about the film was stepped up a few months ago, with actor Ryan Reynolds trolling fans about his meeting with Marvel. Separately, some reports said the character arrives in the MCU even before we see him in Deadpool 3, as early as 2021 as a cameo in an unnamed MCU Phase 4 movie. Now, Reynolds has just confirmed that the third Deadpool film is in the making, meaning that an announcement of the launch is not too far away.

“Yes, we are working on it now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Christmas Eve (via ComicBook). “We are now at Marvel, which suddenly looks like the big competitions. It’s kind of crazy. So yes, we are working on it.”

The actor has not shared any details about the film and we do not expect him or his team to leak anything about the new Deadpool film this time. Finally, everyone expects to see Deadpool in future MCU films, given the huge popularity of the first two films. It’s not like it needs marketing stunts to generate buzz.

As far as Marvel is concerned, the company has announced all MCU Phase 4 titles to date. The latest revelations dropped out a few months ago when we heard that Sony and Disney reached a new deal for Spider-Man. It’s unlikely to see a Deadpool 3 announcement for phase 4, but we’ll probably see it coming in phase 5 – Marvel has already set eight MCU movie dates for the 2022-2023 period. But if all those recent reports are correct, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deadpool will introduce Wolverine and other mutants to the MCU in 2021, long before they can be seen in new own films.

Look for Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 responses in the clip below, starting at 9:22 minutes.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIxWYuIb5ng (/ embed)

Image source: Fox from the 20th century

