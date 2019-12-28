advertisement

“Deadpool” works with Mickey.

At least for comic fans, one of the expected elements of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year is that Disney’s Marvel Studios, home to Avengers: Endgame and other films, finally have access to Fox’s Heroes’ Slate and villains as seen in the “X-Men” films.

And then of course there is “Deadpool”.

In a recent appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Ryan Reynolds, the alter-ego of the red-clad mercenary, confirmed that the pre-production of “Deadpool 3” is underway.

“Yes, we’re working on it with the entire team,” said Reynolds. “We’re at Marvel [Studios] now, which is suddenly like the big leagues. It’s kind of crazy. Yeah, we’re working on it.”

It remains to be seen how the R-rated “Merc with a Mouth” will find a home in the PG-13 world of MCU, but Disney boss Bob Iger assured fans in early 2019 that they had no intention of the character to tame. By the time Joaquin Phönix ‘Joker danced on stage, he had made the most money from all R-rated films.

Reynolds can currently be seen in the Michael Bay action film “6 Underground” on Netflix.

