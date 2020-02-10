advertisement

Photo by Matt Cohen / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning has lost defender Ryan McDonagh due to an upper body injury and is out of action week by week. However, JonCooper stated that it was not an end-of-season injury.

Ryan McDonagh is slowly becoming the second best defender behind Victor Hedman on the Tampa Bay Lightning list after being treated by the New York Rangers almost two years ago.

He was arguably the most reliable Lightning Blueliner in defending his own end. McDonagh has also formed an impressive duo with Erik Cernak, which has also established itself as a top 4 defender at Lightning. However, McDonagh’s injury is a huge loss to Blitz, especially now that every team spends the extra mile for the playoffs in every game.

But maybe this injury is a blessing in disguise? It is never good to lose a player through an injury, no matter how good he is or what role he plays. But it happened and we cannot delete it from existence. We cannot bring McDonagh back with perfect health at the push of a button. We can only pay attention to what options the flash will have in the future.

Trust me, there are some good options the Blitz has, including these three options: set McDonagh to long-term IR (LTIR) until the playoffs and make a deadline deal, call out a young, unproven defender Syracuse and see if he can work out a role or roll with what we now have in defense.

Option 1: McDonagh on LTIR

One of the options, and in my opinion the most distant, is to put McDonagh on LTIR until the playoffs and then trade against a defender on the closing date. For those who don’t know when to put a player on LTIR, you’ll get complete relief until that player returns, of course.

If McDonagh were set to LTIR, the Lightning would receive a cap relief of $ 6,750,000. If McDonagh stays with LTIR until the end of regular time, all players, including McDonagh, can remain in the squad in the playoffs as there is no salary cap in the postseason.

You don’t have to be crazy about what you bring with you. You could just play it and swap it for a deep defender. According to the TSN Trade Bait Board, the deep defenders include Dylan DeMelo, Ron Hainsey, Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella, while the more expensive defenders include Jeff Petry, Brenden Dillon, Sami Vatanen, Shayne Ghostisbehere and Alec Martinez.

You have to imagine that if the Lightning took a cheap defense option to prevent the loss of McDonagh, they could use the rest of the space available to them to some extent, including but not limited to Ilya Kovalchuk, Jean Gabriel Pageau and Ryan Donato. The more expensive forward options include Tyler Toffoli, Chris Kreider, Andreas Athanasiou and Mikael Granlund.

To repeat it again, the likelihood that this will happen is slim. It has already been found that his injury isn’t the end of the season, suggesting that they don’t want to put him on LTIR for the rest of the season. However, if the next two options are unsuccessful, this would be their desperate move.

