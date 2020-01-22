advertisement

Sevilla has signed FC Bayern Munich’s top youngster Ryan Johansson.

18-year-old Johansson has signed a six-and-a-half-year contract with the Spanish team and is expected to work for the second team – Sevilla Atletico – and the senior team before the season ends.

Johansson is a tech-savvy midfielder who feels comfortable in the middle and on the right flank. He has been with Bayern since 2017 and was on the sidelines of the first team after having worked in the last two camps in preparation for the season.

Since Johansson blocked entry into first team football at FC Bayern with a significant amount of talent, he decided to switch to LaLiga.

“It’s been a dream come true. I think Sevilla is the perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team soon,” he said.

“It was a very easy decision for me to come here to improve and help the team in the future. I think I can progress with the reserves and adapt to the club to hopefully be the first team form.” very soon.”

Johansson has represented Luxembourg at the youth level, despite allegedly trying to change his loyalty to play for the Republic of Ireland, the nation of parents of his English-born mother.

