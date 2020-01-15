advertisement

Veteran Ian Kedward, the animator at Rooster Teeth, recently announced that he would leave the company after seven years, apparently referring to the recent backstage frustration as the reason for his departure.

On January 10, Kedward, who acted as the main animator for Red vs Blue, RWBY Chibi and the RWBY core series, tweeted that his time at Rooster Teeth was “all done” while he also alluded to “all the bad”. that had apparently defined his last days with the company and said that he would “take the longest, deepest sigh and just relax”.

7 years

1 season of X-Ray & Vav

1 travel guide by Caboose

3 seasons by RWBY Chibi

4 seasons of RvB

6 Seasons of RWBY (didn’t work on S5)

Everything packed and ready. Last day at RT. Something good. Then everything was bad. I’ll take the longest, deepest sigh and just relax.

advertisement

– Keddy (@Kedward_art), January 11, 2020

Related: Rooster Teeth announces Jordan Levin as new CEO, significant changes in management after the layoff of 13% of employees

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pb_th6z7Sk (/ embed)

Since Kedward was referred to as the only animator by RWBY Chibi in many branches, Kedward clarified his roles after his tweet and explained playfully that he “demands recognition (s)!”:

People made some assumptions about my tweet that I want to clear up.

I WAS A LEAD ON IT ALL!

Chibi! (Seasons 2-3)

RvB! (the previous 2-3 seasons)

RWBY! (Since 6?)

Caboose’s Guidebook! (Dir, anim dir and lead…)

Not X & V tho

THERE! Ego successfully intact.

GJ team.

– Keddy (@Kedward_art), January 13, 2020

I mean, I only saw people who said I was only led for Chibi. I ask for recognition!

– Keddy (@Kedward_art), January 13, 2020

Related: Hahn Teeth Australian online store closing, citing high costs and low product demand

Kedward’s departure is the last in a series of personnel upheavals that have plagued the company over the past year.

In September 2019, Rooster Teeth’s management staff and 13% of the layoffs changed significantly.

Gray Haddock, former head of Rooster Teeth Animation, left the company and said he was “upset with the company’s strategy and messaging.”

(Visited 46 times, 46 Visits today)

advertisement