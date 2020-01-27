advertisement

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for RWBY Volume 7, Chapter 12, “With Such Friends”.

Members of the RWBY fandom “Shipping”, who sent two specific male characters together, were outraged after the debut of the last chapter, in which one of the characters involved in the ship was killed, and accused Rooster Teeth of deliberately “strangely” baiting him have their fans.

In the last chapter, “With Such Friends,” the RWBY team tried to avoid the arrest and save the city of Mantle after General Ironwood revealed that his plan to bring the city of Atlas into the atmosphere instead of the Amity Tower was for people would sacrifice the mantle as collateral damage.

During the ensuing chaos, a three-way battle breaks out between Qrow Branwen, Tyrian Callows and Clover Ebi. In a surprising moment, Qrow allies with Tyrian against Clover, turns to the fight, and ultimately leads to Clover’s death from Tyrian:

After Clover’s tragic death, FNDM carriers who supported the ship between Qrow and Clover were outraged by Rooster Teeth’s decision to kill the leader of the Ace Operatives and quickly accused her of committing strange agitation and homophobia because they killed half of a gay ship:

The way the whole scene was played was so crappy: dying Qrow’s weapon, teaming up with a serial killer, fading the light from Clover’s eyes. They thought they had achieved dramatic brilliance, but it was really just their hatred when gay men shone through. #RWBY # RWBY7

– RWBY hates gay men (@PanlieisCanon) January 25, 2020

I feel like everyone is ignoring the fact that we don’t have a significant mlm representative in rwby yet. I agree that main characters that are strange mean that it is not traditionally considered a funeral for your homosexuals / QB, but we CANNOT IGNORE that the one who comes closest to us has been ripped off

– 🍳 Elder Kira 🍳 (rwby7 spoiler) (@kuiperphantasia) January 25, 2020

RWBY HOMOPHOBIC RWBY HATES GAYS RWBY GAY KILLER RWBY HATES CRIME

– megamind # ⃝ (@ megamind_0) January 25, 2020

The thing is that there is this little caterpillar that is ubiquitous in the media and worries gays. And I don’t think that would have counted for the troop if it had been a dying person. But Qrow and Clover, who had feelings for one another, were at least strongly suggested. And 1 /?)

– jana🛡️ #RWBY spoiler (@goodgirljana) January 25, 2020

YouTuber Hero Hei refers to a number of other people who were upset about Clover’s death and the ship.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55EBXDdX-RI (/ embed)

Despite the rapid growth in popularity of the ship, which the FNDM calls “Fair Game”, “Clover” and “Lucky Charms”, Rooster Teeth has never officially confirmed that Clover and Qrow are gay, let alone romantic feelings for each other. The ship is largely based on a scene in the “Ace Operatives” chapter in which Clover Qrow “winks” after saving him from a Grimm during a mission:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwxltOUOUS4 (/ embed)

“With Friends Like These” premiered on January 25th for members of Rooster Teeth FIRST, the studio’s personal membership platform. The episode will be available to the general public on February 1, 2020.

