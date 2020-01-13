advertisement

The master plan of the basilica

NYARUGURU – Plans are underway to build a 10,000-seat basilica on the Rwanda pilgrimage site at Kibeho in the Nyaruguru district.

François Habitegeko, mayor of Nyaruguru, is quoted by the Rwandan New Times website as saying that he expects the new basilica to be completed by November 2021, when the holy place marks its 40th anniversary.

Habitegeko said engineers had already presented the project to the Catholic Church and the district authorities. Construction of the facility is expected to cost up to $ 70 million.

“They presented us with the design and implementation plan. There is also a foundation called “Notre-Dame de Kibeho Basilica” which is responsible for mobilizing resources to finance the project, “said the mayor on Sunday 12 January.

The basilica will have a VIP section to welcome high-level visitors. As part of the project, the basilica will have large gardens that can accommodate up to 100,000 pilgrims.

The aim is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin Mary in the new basilica.

“Once completed, it will attract more pilgrims and tourists, which represents a great opportunity for businesses and the hotel sector in the neighborhood,” said the mayor. Kibeho receives between 500,000 and 600,000 pilgrims each year.

The mayor stressed that with the continuous increase in the number of pilgrims, more housing must be built.

“There are not enough good hotels, which prevents tourists from staying long,” said Habitegeko.

But that will change.

Kibeho de Nyaruguru in the southern province is an important place for Catholics because it is believed that the Virgin Mary appeared to certain adolescents in the remote region in 1981.

Three adolescent girls witnessed apparitions in the following years, and Mary left a message of repentance and encouraged Rwandans to love each other.

