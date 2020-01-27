advertisement

KIGALI – Rwanda, often internationally lauded for its economic progress and reintegration after the 1994 genocide, is detaining and abusing street children at a detention center in the capital, an international rights group said Monday.

Two homeless boys who were held at the detention center, known as the Gikondo Transit Center, confirmed to Reuters that they had been abused there, giving accounts that were similar to those compiled by 30 children in a report from the New York-based the human rights group.

Rwandan justice minister Johnston Busingye said the center trains young people in skills, including carpentry and welding, and their rehabilitation from street life.

“These centers have been run in full compliance with the law,” he said in a text message to Reuters.

Rwanda adopted a law in 2017 that defines Gikondo, open since 2005, as a rehabilitation center for people including minors who exhibit “deviant” behavior. Human Rights Watch said the government is arbitrarily arresting and holding people there and subjecting them to mistreatment.

Human Rights Watch said it had interviewed 30 children aged 11 to 17 between January and October 2019 who had previously been detained in Gikondo. All but two of them said officials at the center beat them. The children said they had to share mattresses infected with lice with other children, access to medical care was sporadic and there was no rehabilitation support.

President Paul Kagame, who won a third term in office in 2017, has been praised abroad for leading a peaceful recovery in Rwanda since the 1994 genocide, when extremists from the ethnic Hutu majority killed about 800,000 moderate Tutsis and Hutus minorities.

But he has also been criticized for what rights groups say are widespread abuse, a muddle of independent media and the suppression of political opposition.

Nelly Nshutinamagara, 12, who lives on the streets of Kigali, told Reuters he was arrested by police at night, taken to Gikondo and beaten with sticks.

“They treat us poorly by using sticks … when a kid makes a mistake, they beat us all,” he told Reuters in an interview after being released earlier this month.

Another child, nine-year-old Francois Muhizi, told Reuters: “They lock us up in a big hall and refuse to let us urinate.”

Human Rights Watch urged the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, which begins a review of Rwandan policies on Monday, to call for the center to be immediately closed. Rwanda ratified the US Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991.

“Rwandan authorities claim they are rehabilitating children on the streets,” said Lewis Mudge, Central African director at Human Rights Watch. “But on the contrary, they are locking them up in inhuman and degrading conditions, without due process, and exposing them to beatings and abuses.” (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Editing by Maggie Fick and Peter Graff)

