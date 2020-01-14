advertisement

The advisers gave the green light this evening to McDonald’s to open its first restaurant in Rutland.

Rutland County Council planning committee members voted to allow the American fast food giant to open 24/7 drive service in Oakham.

After the meeting, a McDonald’s spokesperson said, “We are delighted that the Rutland planning committee approved our request for a new restaurant in Oakham.

“Over the past year, we have had an extensive consultation process to speak to residents about our plans and have been encouraged by the level of support we have received.

An artist’s impression on the appearance of the new McDonald’s

“The new McDonald’s will create at least 65 new jobs for local people, and we are delighted to work alongside the local community.”

The authorities had advised them to approve the plans despite stiff opposition in the town.

Nine councilors voted on the request, eight voted for and one abstained.

Rutland was the only county in England not to offer a McDonald’s restaurant.

The company is to build a restaurant at the corner of Lands End Way and Hackamore Way, just off the city bypass.

The council received 23 letters supporting the plan from residents saying it will add to the dining options available in the smallest county in England, but also received 55 objections.

It will be a familiar sight now that McDonald’s plans for Oakham have gotten the green light

(Image: LIVERPOOL ECHO)

Opponents have raised concerns about the increase in waste, noise, odors and lighting and that this would have a negative impact on downtown Oakham and its existing pubs and restaurants.

A letter from a 10-year-old boy said that McDonald’s food was not healthy and added, “The city will be destroyed.”

McDonald’s said the 94-seat restaurant would create 65 jobs.

The planning officers said that this would not have a negative impact on the neighboring houses or the character of the surroundings.

Supporters hailed youth employment, positive development for the county, an alternative food option with little or no impact on the city center, and said it would promote shopping in Oakham, as many people combined visiting a fast food restaurant with a shopping spree.

