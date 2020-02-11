advertisement

He is black and feminine, but the real madness is how young this hamlet seems to be.

The Gate Theater Dublin’s production of “Hamlet” opened on Monday at Off Broadway St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, and Ruth Negga’s performance is alternately impetuous, hot-headed, dizzy, silly, irritable, but always really, really boyish. Like a 16 or 17 year old boy. This is Hamlet as Joker Jr.

It’s an achievement that no teenage male actor would have the technique to prevail, but a 38-year-old talented female actress (Oscar-nominated for her “Loving” performance in 2016). Negga gets this interpretation going.

This hamlet keeps rubbing his butt haircut, unable to get over the fact that the king and queen finally let him cut his long Danish bell boy. He prefers to be at home on stage when he is in the presence of his father’s spirit (Steve Hartland), maybe after he has dripped acid for the first time. His relationship with Ophelia is utter chaos, with far too many hormones on both sides of this love affair. Fortunately, he treats “The Mousetrap” as the biggest fool of his life. And like a very minor criminal, he only pretends murder to end up killing the wrong guy.

Also read: ‘Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice’ theater criticism: Duncan Sheik’s musical version of the classic from the 60s does not vibrate

What is missing is Gravitas, this tragic element. Is this what makes this hamlet different from a 13 year old who stabs a Columbia University student at Morningside Park? It’s shocking, ghastly, deeply sad, and pitiful – but is it tragic? Director Yael Farber tries to make up for this missing ingredient by making her “Hamlet” an extremely dark and foggy affair. The lighting by John Torres always offers exquisite, moving fog sculptures. (With all the fog, carbon, incense, and burning herbal cigarettes, I regretted not having brought my face mask with me when I recently flew overseas.) Susan Hilferty’s elegant black-painted set features a series of doors, that cannot be opened to other doors. And if all of that wasn’t bad enough, Tom Lane’s original music emphasizes almost every word. Imagine a caddy “Carmina Burana”.

Negga is dealing with the Danish rivets because they are so unique. But after the exciting fiasco “The Mousetrap”, in which Hamlet does not kill Claudius (Owen Roe) and accidentally kills Polonius (Nick Dunning), the supporting actors fail at scenes in which Negga, like Hamlets, disappears from the stage, prone to the second half of the Game. Apart from Gaynor’s powerful Claudius and Aoife Duffin’s very rough Ophelia, Negga’s idiosyncratic energy is lacking and they ultimately deliver standard performances that would not be out of place in the most common “Hamlet” productions.

Also read: ‘Medea’ theater review: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale explode in the updated Greek tragedy

After a visually impressive first half, Farber and her design team also run out of visual tricks. Duffin’s frontal nudity for her crazy scene is neither tempting nor shocking. The three players and engravers (Will Irvine, Ger Kelly, Gerard Walsh) wear white make-up and derbies alluding to Laurel & Hardy, an absurd trope that immediately became a cliché as soon as Buster Keaton appeared in Samuel Beckett’s only script “Film Und a floating translucent curtain appears repeatedly at the end of the piece, providing a much less visual impact than when it first seemed to envelop the mind in Act 1.

Nothing comes close to the breathtaking moment in Sam Gold’s 2017 production of “Hamlet” at the Public Theater, when Ophelia turned into one of the Gravemakers – or when Oscar Isaac made an unexpected trip to John.

Previous slide

Next slide

