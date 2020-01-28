advertisement

The hit Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special was seen by a whopping 18.5 million viewers. Therefore, it is understandable that the series’ creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden, have annoyed that there may be another episode.

The British comedy first hit the screens in 2007, and after three years there was a nine year gap between the last episode and the Christmas special.

Given the eagerly awaited return, the Christmas special between Christmas and December 29 was apparently watched on the BBC iPlayer for a total of 707,889 hours. It was the most viewed comedy program since Only Fools and Horses in 2002.

After the success of his return, Ruth Jones and James Corden have now hinted that there might be a consequence, which would not be surprising given the massive cliffhanger that the Christmas special ended on.

Speaking to Metro, the duo said:

It’s amazing that so many people saw our show – we still can’t understand what a huge compliment.

We just hope that one day we can let her know what Smithy said next.

So it seems they have more to say … which is welcome news as we need to know what Smithy said after this cliffhanger – I can’t go on living my life without knowing it!

Interestingly, the comedy couple watched the show’s debut on Christmas Day together.

In a tweet that shared a picture of both, Cordon said:

We had to be together to see how it started tonight! Gavin and Stacey are a show about friendship and family. Today’s show has been a work of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it. Wherever you are and whatever you do. Merry Christmas from both of us, #GavinandStacey

The majority of the original line-up returned for Gavin & Stacey’s highly anticipated return last year, including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon and Melanie Waters.

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, spoke to The Sun earlier this month and said she would be putting money into a follow-up episode.

If I had to bet on it I would say yes [to another series] – but I have no idea if it will come back.

I thought we would never do it again. I said for 10 years that we would never do it again. Then we suddenly did something special!

But when I first read the script on my phone and came to the end, I thought, “What! You can’t leave it that way! “

I want to know if Smithy will say yes, so they have to do one.

It’s all drama, Mick! I just love it!

