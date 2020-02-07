advertisement

“I honestly prayed for that night – not just to be a hardworking costume designer, but also what it means for young people behind me.” Ruth E. Carter shared this message with the press right after her last Oscar – victory with year. She is the first black Oscar winner for the best costume design.

While Carter was flooding the news at the time, her name had been a cornerstone of the industry for cinema and fashion fans for decades. She is an iconic picture maker and her work speaks for itself: do the right thing, B * A * P * S, Selma and Black Panther. It was the last thing to earn her an Oscar, but her legacy precedes a single – if record-breaking – film.

In fact, the legacy is something that Carter builds beyond her long list of beloved and legendary films. And when FN spoke to the designer, Carter highlighted the challenges of entering the industry as one of the only color people who did this at the time and their own firm belief in their ability to tell stories, Her latest work, Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, reflects this message and tells the story of Rudy Ray Moore, a pioneer of rap music and the Blaxploitation film genre.

Here Carter talks about how she brought Dolemite’s characters to life and how she builds a team that reflects the world in which she lives. After all, she may be a “first”, but she leaves the door open so future generations can go through.

Since Dolemite Is My Name has a predominantly African-American cast, what elements of costume design reflect what the African-American community had in history at that time, both culturally and stylistically?

“During that time it was 1973 and we had moved from the civil rights of the 50s and 60s to the Black Panther Party and we have changed again. Afro became the standard in the 1970s. It wasn’t necessarily something you called radical because it had established itself like the mainstream. There were a lot of people that I monopolized for the urban history of the 1970s. There were a lot of films produced at that time, as they call it: Shaft, Super Fly, The Mack. All of these films got into trouble. There was an economic boom and interest in African American films that portrayed us as pimps, but they also had a radical message that never left us. Even in The Mack he feeds his community and does things like that. So far as this says in terms of cultural dynamics or the way we have walked in terms of our community and change, I think it was more of a creative space. We learned from the example of people like Rudy Ray Moore who made independent films. He was actually out of exploitation because he made the film alone. He collected the money alone and paid his debtors back. It was a completely different way of making films. It was revolutionary.

In the 1970s, when I was about 12 to 13 years old, I remembered that it was very self-expressive, very visual, and also cultural, that you adopted your attitude as a black person. You didn’t have to be ashamed, you didn’t have to straighten your hair. You could wear your hair naturally. This is the rest of the Black Power movement and everything that was still resonating in the 70s. But there was also the dandy, the pimp, the ho that became this popular look. You see a price war in the 70s and the people who come into the arena all look like Dolomites. Pimps, hats, fur coats, boots, chains. I think there was all this economic boom in the mid-1970s that made city history popular. There were a lot of transitions that took place in the 1970s: with the hippies, everyone proclaimed and designed their look as a community and looked after it. And you can see that in the Dolomites too. You really see the hippies, the UCLA students. You see the conservatives and they still have wide ties and wide cuffs. There was this whole transition and also a shaping of what people thought of themselves, how their image would represent them through their external appearance.

As a colorful woman, how did you find your voice in this industry? And how do you use it to be your superpower?

I just prevailed. I never thought of myself as anything other than a costume designer. You know, “a monkey doesn’t stop showing”. If something doesn’t work, move on to the next one and learn from your mistake. It pushed me all the way and I felt like I deserved to be here. And I admired many costume designers who made films. There just weren’t any that really looked like me, but that was okay. I still thought costume design was a colorless job and I could do it because I had stories with me. When I watched Lady Sings The Blues portraying Diane Ross Lady Day, I was so excited about this film that I researched Billie Holiday and listened to her recordings. Then I thought she didn’t look like that at all. It doesn’t sound like that. I love the film, but I took that as my cue, if I did Lady Day I could imagine it in a more realistic, realistic room than a shiny room.

What can the industry do to overcome the obstacles for people with color?

There will always be barriers. There is no place on earth without barriers. So we have to band together. We have to support each other [with] internships and PA positions. It is my responsibility to ensure that my crew is representative of me. And if I’m a person who supports learning, someone in my department has to learn. I am a person who supports diversity, then I have to have all the colors of the rainbow in my department, in my world. And that’s exactly what I tried.

Finally, you design the costumes for the new Coming to America film. What can we expect?

I tell everyone, don’t expect the first one. This is a whole new thing for the new generation that has never seen the first.

