Rutgers and Illinois are two of the biggest NCAA basketball surprises this season. But who is more likely to do a deep run? We answer this and more in the latest round table.

Welcome back to the latest NCAA basketball roundtable where some of Busting Brackets’ top authors answer some burning questions for the week. There have been some notable results from the past weekend that have changed the landscape, particularly in terms of bracketology. Here are the authors participating in this week’s roundtable:

Adam Childs – @ AdamChilds21

Jack Bennett – @ Jack_Bennett13

Curtis Wilkerson – @CWilk_Hoops

Michael Walton – @ZenMasterMike

Neil Adler – @DAMNTWIN

1. Who will do a deep run in March, Rutgers or Illinois?

Bennett

Illinois. The Illinois have played great lately and Ayo Dosunmu is arguably the top player at the conference behind Luka Garza. If they are able to get a 5 or 6 seed in March, look for the Illinois, which is a bracket buster.

Eagle

It’s a fun question! I’m a little surprised and delighted at how well Rutgers and Illinois have fared in the 2019-20 campaign. Every team has had problems in recent years, but the Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illinois are currently at the top level of the Big Ten Conference race with Michigan State. I’m going to go here with Illinois to do a deeper run in March for one reason. Freshman Center Kofi Cockburn has an average monster runtime of 14.5 points and 9.4 boards per competition. His skills are legitimate.

Wilkerson

Illinois is made up of a team that could start the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Illinois have a strong inside / out punch in sensational Sophomore Guard Ayo Dosunmu and phenomenal newcomer Kofi Cockburn, who are more than capable of leading them to multiple victories in March. Brad Underwood is an experienced coach who has proven that he can win on the big stage with less talented teams. When you think of teams that could run in big dance, one of the key factors to consider is how they move outside of their own gym. Illinois has an impressive resume that includes victories in Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan.

children

Illinois is more likely to run away. You have more goalscorers than Rutgers. Cockburn was losing power, Frazier was very good and Dosunmu can take over a game. They also play one of the best defenses in the country. You can definitely run a second weekend.

Walton

When you’re in March, it’s all about defense and sustainability in attack. Because of this, I’ll go with Illinois. They are 35th in KenPom’s Defensive Efficiency metric and have Ayo Dosunmu, who averaged 19.2 points in his last five games. This combination will go far in March.

