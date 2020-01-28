advertisement

An increase in large-scale sheep theft has been attributed to a 20% increase in the cost of cattle theft in the UK agricultural sector.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual figures show the value of cattle theft has increased to £ 3 million in the past two years, making it the most costly crime in the industry after vehicle and vehicle theft agricultural machinery.

“Rustling has always been an aspect of farming, but 10 years ago we rarely saw more than a dozen sheep taken at one time,” said Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist for NFU Mutual.

advertisement

“We now regularly receive reports of 50 to 100 sheep caught in a single raid and this is devastating for farmers facing the consequences.”

She said thieves were becoming more skilled and organized, quickly loading sheep into trailers and trucks late at night, and feared that they would now use working, also stolen, sheepdogs to help them. .

Davidson said cases of illegally slaughtered animals were also increasing, and the insurer’s analysis had identified three distinct types of cattle theft that were rampant in the area.

These are: large-scale theft, which is an organized crime with cattle destined for the food chain; the theft of genealogical rams for their great value as breeders; and organized criminal gangs buying and selling sheep at auction to launder money.

In order to tackle the problem, NFU Mutual has published guidelines for farmers and growers.

Advice includes grazing livestock in fields away from roads where possible and changing feeding and stock control periods.

Farmers are requested to report any suspicious sightings to the police and not to approach criminals in the event of an incident.

advertisement