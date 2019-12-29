advertisement

A new intercontinental weapon that can fly at 27 times the speed of sound became operational on Friday, Russian Defense Minister President Vladimir Putin reported, strengthening the country’s nuclear power.

Mr. Putin described the Avangard hypersonic glider as a technological breakthrough comparable to the Soviet launch of the first satellite in 1957.

The new Russian weapon and a similar system developed by China have troubled the United States, which has been thinking about defense strategies.

The Avangard is fired at an intercontinental ballistic missile, but unlike a regular missile warhead that follows a predictable path on its way to the target, it can cause vigorous maneuvers in the atmosphere, making interception very difficult.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Mr. Putin of the first missile unit to be equipped with the Avangard supersonic glider that entered combat service.

“I congratulate you on this landmark event for the military and the nation as a whole,” Shoigu said later during a conference call with leading military leaders.

media_cameraA ballistic intercontinental ballistic missile takes off from a truck-mounted rocket somewhere in Russia. Image: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP

Strategic Missile Forces chief General Sergei Karakayev said the call was used to deploy the Avangard to a unit in the Orenburg region in the southern Urals.

In March 2018, Putin unveiled the Avangard among other potential weapon systems in his state speech. Its ability to perform sharp maneuvers on the way to a target would render missile defense unusable.

“It’s a target like a meteor, like a fireball,” he said at the time.

The Russian market leader found that using new composites, Avangard can withstand temperatures up to 2000 ° C that result from flying through the atmosphere at supersonic speeds.

The military said the Avangard could fly 27 times faster than the speed of sound.

It carries a nuclear weapon of up to two megatons.

Putin said Russia needed to develop the Avangard system and other future weapons systems because the US wanted to develop a missile defense system that it claimed could undermine Russia’s nuclear deterrence.

Moscow has made fun of US claims that its missile shield was not designed to counter Russia’s massive missile arsenals.

Earlier this week, Putin emphasized that Russia was the only country equipped with ultrasound weapons.

He found that, unlike when it caught up with the United States, Russia was the world leader in developing a whole new class of arms.

In December 2018, the Avangard was launched from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Urals and successfully hit a target on the Kura shooting range in Kamchatka, 6000 km away.

Russian media reports indicated that Avangard would first be assembled on Soviet-built RS-18B ICBMs, code-named SS-19 by NATO.

media_cameraThe Russian military says the Avangard hypersonic weapon started fighting on Friday. Image: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP

After commissioning, it was expected to be adapted to the future Sarmat heavy ICBM.

The Department of Defense said last month that it had shown the Avangard to a team of U.S. inspectors as part of transparency measures under the New Start nuclear deal with the United States.

The Russian military had previously ordered another short-range hypersonic weapon.

The Kinzhal (dagger), which is carried by MiG-31 fighter planes, began its service with the Russian Air Force last year.

According to Putin, the rocket is ten times faster than the speed of sound, has a range of more than 2000 km and can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead.

The military said it was able to hit both land targets and naval vessels.

China has tested its own hypersonic glider, which is believed to reach at least five times the speed of sound.

media_cameraRussia President Vladimir Putin has expressed his military power. Image: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The Dong Feng 17 (DF-17) weapon was exhibited at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese state.

US officials have spoken about launching a layer of sensors into space to track down enemy missiles, particularly hypersonic weapons, more quickly.

The government also plans to investigate the idea of ​​intercepting interceptors in space so that the United States can hit incoming enemy missiles in the first few minutes of flight, when the booster engines are still burning.

The Pentagon has also been working on the development of hypersonic weapons in recent years, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in August that it was “probably a matter of a few years” before the US had one.

He called it a priority because the military is working to develop new long-range capabilities.

