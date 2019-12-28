advertisement

Russian jewels smuggled into the United States and later hidden in a Dublin chimney sound like the plot of a spy film, but newly released government records show that it really happened.

The newspapers show that Harry Boland, a close colleague of Michael Collins, received four jewels from a Russian envoy in April 1920 as collateral for a $ 20,000 loan that he granted to the Russians on behalf of the Irish government. Under the agreement, the jewels would be returned when the loan was repaid.

Boland brought them home and gave them to Collins, but in the course of a heated discussion about something else, Collins threw them back and said they were bloodstained.

Boland took them home to his mother’s house in Marino, where they were hidden in the floor of the stove in the kitchen. It was summer, so the stove was not lit, but as winter approached, they were moved and hidden behind a brick over it.

The problem re-emerged in 1988 when Boland’s niece Eileen Barrington sought the help of the State Department to find out where the Russian jewels were so that she and her sister could finally see them.

Ms. Barrington, now 90 years old, was interviewed by the Irish Times about the events and said she was interested in traveling to Russia to see the jewels, but it was impossible to track them down.

Her mother Kathleen was Harry Boland’s sister. When he was shot and dying in 1922, he asked his mother and Kathleen to keep the jewels until Éamon de Valera came back to power and the republic was founded. They did so and handed the jewels to de Valera in 1938.

The file documenting the affair contains a letter from LK Martens, representative in the United States of the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic, confirming receipt of the $ 20,000 loan.

A government note notes that de Valera received “four jewel brooches” from Ms. Barrington’s mother.

Sell ​​it at Christie

The memo said the finance minister was considering selling them to Christie without revealing the government’s interest in the transaction. However, he also wondered whether the Russians should be given the opportunity to get them back by repaying the loan.

But there was a twist – the jewels weren’t as valuable as they first thought. A government note from 1948 said they were valued by a leading London jewelry company and by Christie’s. “She estimated the former at around £ 2,000 and the latter at £ 1,600.”

It was decided to get the money back from the Soviet embassy. In August 1949, the embassy of the USSR wrote to the Irish High Commissioner in London that the Soviet government had “improperly processed the loan” but had recognized it and would repay the $ 20,000.

The letter from the Ambassador of the USSR about the return of the jewels.

The return of the jewels was confirmed in a letter from the Ambassador of the USSR: “On September 13, 1949, the Irish government, through his Excellency, the High Commissioner in London, received four Russian jewels for my repayment to the Government of Ireland of twenty thousand dollars “, he wrote.

Ms. Barrington grew up in the Marino House, but knew nothing about the jewels until they were mentioned during an election campaign in 1948. She read about it in the Irish press that was sent to her during her au pair stay in France. She wrote home to express her outrage that she hadn’t received the message, and her mother replied that if she had known about it, she might have exchanged it for comics.

“And she was probably right,” said Mrs. Barrington.

Her parents told her that the jewels had been removed from the kitchen and put in the toe of one of Boland’s riding boots. “I remember seeing Uncle Harry’s boots in the closet downstairs, but I had no idea what they were hiding.”

“Very mystified”

Their efforts to track down the jewels have been unsuccessful. “I went to the Russian embassy with my sister and they were very confused by the whole story,” she said. “They looked at us as if we had horns, to be honest.”

She sought the help of the Irish ambassador to Moscow, who encouraged her to continue pursuing the Soviet embassy in Dublin. “If you thought you were someone who would likely visit Moscow and spread the gospel about [Mikhail] Gorbachev’s policies again, you would get a lot of attention,” wrote the diplomat.

Ms. Barrington also asked the State Department to set up an official representative on behalf of the family at the government of the USSR.

In response to a recent request from the Irish Times, the lawyer for the Russian embassy in Dublin, Andrey Nikeryasov, said the jewels are now in the State Diamond Fund in the Kremlin. This museum, open to the public, is said to have one of the most valuable jewel collections in the world after the crown jewel collections in Britain and Iran.

He said the museum moved around exhibits from time to time so that he could not tell whether they were on display or in storage.

The State Diamond Fund did not respond to requests.

Ms. Barrington said the information came a little late for her. “I’m 90 now, so I probably won’t run away to the Kremlin at this point in my life, but maybe someone in the family will be interested.” I would like to see a picture of them, ”she said.

“My mother said that they look pretty ordinary for jewels.”

