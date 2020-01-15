advertisement

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that he had submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin so that he could give the President room for constitutional changes.

In a statement by the state-backed TASS news agency, Medvedev said his government should step down in the wake of Putin’s proposals to amend the constitution. Putin’s speech and Medvedev’s announcement were also broadcast on Russian television channels.

“After the adoption of these amendments – and it has been said that this is likely to happen after discussion – not only a number of constitutional articles, but also the balance of power, including the executive, legislative and governmental powers, will be significantly changed by the judicial powers,” said the prime minister.

Medvedev noted that, following Putin’s proposals, the government of Medvedev should “give the president of our country an opportunity to make all the necessary decisions under these conditions.”

“I think it is right for the Government of the Russian Federation to resign under Article 117 of the Russian Constitution,” said Medvedev.

Without much detail, Putin thanked Medvedev and his government for their work, TASS reported.

“For my part, I would also like to thank you for everything that has been done in this phase of our joint work. I would like to express my satisfaction with the results achieved,” said TASS. “Not everything has been done, but everything never works fully,” said Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his New Year speech at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on December 26, 2019. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

It happened after Putin gave a speech on television to officials suggesting that the country’s constitution be amended to limit a future president to just two terms. Putin served four terms and said he wanted to step down in 2024. According to the Guardian, after his resignation as Prime Minister, Medvedev was appointed to a new position as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Putin added in his speech that he wanted the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to be empowered to elect the Russian prime minister and other key positions.

“Of course, these are very serious changes to the political system,” Putin said before adding:

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Munich Security Conference 2016 at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich on February 13, 2016. (Lennart Preiss / Getty Images)

Medvedev has been Russia’s prime minister since 2012. Before that, he was President of Russia for four years between 2008 and 2012.

Putin’s critics have accused him of wanting to remain in power after his resignation in 2024 and taking on an increased role as prime minister.

