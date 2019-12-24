advertisement

MOSKOW, December 24 (Reuters) – A Russian court on Tuesday extended the arrest of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying for Moscow, by three months, a ruling his family and US officials have convicted as unjust.

Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was arrested by agents of the Russian Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on December 28 last year.

Moscow says Whelan was caught red-handed with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan says he was in tune and thought that the car, given to him by a Russian celebrity, contained vacation photos.

He is being held in custody while investigators look into his case. A court in Moscow decided Tuesday to extend his detention by three months until March 29.

Paul Whelan (C), a former U.S. Navy man accused of espionage and arrest in Russia, arrives to attend his hearing in a Moscow court on August 23, 2019.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Whelan’s sister Elizabeth said on social media that no credible evidence of a crime had been presented and described what was happening to her brother as part of “a bad political game”.

Whelan, who is not allowed to speak to reporters in court, on Tuesday held signs protesting his innocence and asking US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help him.

US Embassy Spokesman Rebecca Ross complained that he was not allowed to speak in court.

“Enough is enough. Let Paul go home,” Ross wrote on social media. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva / Andrew Osborn; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alex Richardson)

