OTTAWA – Two Russian long-range bombers that can carry nuclear missiles flooded Canadian airspace on January 31, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said after a senior military officer warned days earlier that the early warning system in North America was out of date.

The two TU-160 blackjack bombers crossed the North Pole and approached Canada from western Russia, but remained in international airspace before departure, according to Norad.

Norad said it followed the supersonic bombers as they flew through the Canadian air defense zone. This zone is an area of ​​international airspace that the military monitors to protect itself from possible attacks.

It was the first time since August that Russian bombers were approaching North America when Russia made a number of bomber flights in the Arctic, the Baltic States and elsewhere.

“Our opponents are continuing to develop their long-range weapon systems and are making increasingly aggressive efforts to incorporate the rapprochement with the United States and Canada,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, U.S. commander of Norad, in a statement on January 31.

“Norad has one unyielding priority: defending the United States and Canada, our home countries, from attacks.”

This latest flight follows heightened warnings from Canadian and US military officers, including O’Shaughnessy, that the technology underlying the Norad system is out of date.

The last officer to raise such concerns was Commodore Jamie Clarke, a Canadian who is Norad’s deputy strategy director. He said this week that Norad cannot identify and track Russian long-range bombers before they are close enough to fire missiles at the continent.

The Federal Government has stated that it is committed to modernizing the system, but that the talks with the USA are minimal and that no money is earmarked for a project that is likely to cost billions.

Norad’s technology was last upgraded in the 1980s before the end of the Cold War, although the United States had the opportunity to launch rockets in the mid-2000s. Canada decided in 2005 not to join ballistic missile defense.

Since then, Russia and China have developed and built new weapons that can attack North America remotely, including cruise and hypersonic missiles, drones, and more advanced submarines and other naval vessels, as well as space-based weapons and cyber weapons.

