Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov appeared on Monday as a mysterious buyer of the original 1892 Olympic Manifesto, the most expensive sports memorial ever auctioned when he donated it to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

The businessman, who also heads the International Fencing Federation, had the 14-page document from the founder of the International Olympic Committee, Pierre de Coubertin, who advocated the revival of the ancient Greek games, in New York in December for a record 8.8 million US dollar auctioned.

Usmanov’s identity was kept secret after a 12-minute bidding war between three international buyers, which auctioneer Sotheby’s had raised the price from the highest estimate of $ 1 million to a record $ 8.8 million.

“Today we are experiencing history,” said IOC President Thomas Bach at a ceremony in Lausanne, the headquarters of the IOC and the location of the Olympic Museum.

“On one level, we are witnessing this historical document, the manuscript of the speech, which set out the philosophical foundations of the Olympic Movement.

“On another level, we are experiencing a historical moment when this manuscript is returning to its Olympic home, where it belongs.”

Usmanov, who held a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club Arsenal until 2018 and bought naming rights for Everton Stadium last month for £ 30m, said the document must return to his hometown.

“This manuscript is the manifesto for the modern Olympic Games. I think the Olympic Museum is the best place to keep this invaluable manuscript, ”he said.

A New York Yankees jersey worn by Babe Ruth was previously the most expensive sports memorial and sold last year for $ 5.64 million.

The first modern Olympic Games took place in Athens [Greece] in 1896. Tokyo will host the latest edition of the games in July.

