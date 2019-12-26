advertisement

MOSKOW – Russian authorities on Thursday attacked the headquarters in Moscow of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, using power tools to gain entry before withdrawing Navalny forces and seizing technical equipment such as laptops.

Navalny and his allies said the raid on his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was carried out by the Federal Bailiff Service and linked to his refusal to erase a video investigation that leveled graft allegations against Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov.

The Federal Bailiff’s Office told Reuters it was conducting investigative activities at the Navalny Foundation as part of a criminal investigation. She said she had not arrested anyone during the raid.

Usmanov brought and won a libel suit against Navalny in 2017. That case ended with a court ordering Navalny to delete within 10 days all references to the claims in his video, which Medvedev and Usmanov said were completely false .

Navalny said Thursday that it will not delete the offensive video, which has been viewed over 32 million times on YouTube since it was first posted in March 2017.

CCTV footage of Thursday’s attack showed men using power tools to look through the front door of the Navalny Foundation. The men, some of them in camouflage and wearing black uniforms, could then be seen looking into the office before one of them covered a CCTV camera with tape.

The raid came a day after Navalny said the compulsory military recruitment of one of his allies on a remote Arctic air base amounted to illegal kidnapping and imprisonment.

Critic of Putin

Allies said Navalny, who was barred from running in the presidential election against Vladimir Putin last year, had to present his show, which is critical of the authorities, on his online television channel later Thursday.

The Navalny Foundation, which specializes in publishing exposures on alleged corruption of state officials, is the subject of a separate criminal investigation into money laundering allegations.

Investigators opened the money laundering case in August after Navalny called on people to demonstrate in central Moscow about the exclusion of opposition candidates from a local election.

These protests turned into the largest sustained protest movement in the years before they came out.

The Justice Ministry in October formally labeled Navalny’s anti-corruption group as a “foreign agent”, meaning it could be subjected to on-the-spot checks and face bureaucratic scrutiny.

Navalny has called the move and others part of a coordinated and trumpeted campaign to stifle anti-Kremlin opposition activities. (Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Maria Vasilyeva Editing by Gareth Jones)

